Two-wheeler rider knocked down by car

KOCHI

08 June 2021 22:08 IST

A two-wheeler rider died after being knocked down by a speeding car at Thykoodam near Vyttila on Tuesday.

The deceased person was identified as Jimmy Cherian, 62, of Chaganasserry. He was settled in Thykoodam and working as senior circulation executive at the Kochi unit of Malayala Manorama.

The accident occurred when he entered the national highway from the service road. The car that knocked him down was allegedly involved in a race with another car. The impact of the collision was such that the motorcycle was broken down the middle, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case.