Kochi

Two-wheeler rider knocked down by car

A two-wheeler rider died after being knocked down by a speeding car at Thykoodam near Vyttila on Tuesday.

The deceased person was identified as Jimmy Cherian, 62, of Chaganasserry. He was settled in Thykoodam and working as senior circulation executive at the Kochi unit of Malayala Manorama.

The accident occurred when he entered the national highway from the service road. The car that knocked him down was allegedly involved in a race with another car. The impact of the collision was such that the motorcycle was broken down the middle, the police said.

Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 11:08:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/two-wheeler-rider-knocked-down-by-car/article34763897.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY