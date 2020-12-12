Kochi

Two transgenders held for attacking cops

The North police have arrested two transgenders on the charge of attacking police personnel.

The arrested, residents of Kottayam, stand accused of attacking North sub inspector V.B. Anas and his colleague Jinesh while they were patrolling.

The police said that the policemen came under attack by a group of transgenders at Judges Avenue on Friday around 1.15 a.m. They were found in a huddle without wearing masks and when asked to wear it, they started abusing the policemen who were then allegedly assaulted while attempting to take a video.

The transgenders then forcibly took the mobile phones of the police and damaged them by smashing it against the ground, said the police. When reinforcements arrived, the group fled the scene and in the ensuing combing, the two accused were nabbed from near Manappattiparambu.

