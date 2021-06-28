Two tourism projects nearing completion in Ernakulam

They are among the 100-day projects of the State government

Two tourism projects listed in the 100-day projects of the State government are nearing completion while work on another two are set to begin in the district in the coming days.

The first project undertaken by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) that is nearing completion is the ₹99-lakh responsible tourism project in Valanthakad island. A walkway, bridge, floating tourist facilitation centre and boat jetty are part of the venture and they will be value-additions to tourism promotion in the region. There were a total of 50 families on the scenic island, said DTPC sources.

The green-carpet tourism scheme at Cherai beach is another venture that is lined up for inauguration later this year. An observation post for lifeguards, differently-abled-friendly toilets, CCTVs and other safety gadgets are being readied under the ₹55 lakh scheme.

A ₹2-crore pilgrim facilitation centre would be readied at the Poothotta Mahadeva temple and a ₹65-lakh children’s park would be built at Manappattuchira in Malayatoor, added the sources.