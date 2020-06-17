Two toddlers among six new cases in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

17 June 2020 20:27 IST

14 recover from disease, six test positive in Kozhikode

Six more persons, including two children aged one and three, were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

Out of the six new cases, one had returned from Russia, two from the UAE, and three from Saudi Arabia.

District Collector D. Balamurali said that there were 120 patients currently under treatment in the district. However, they do not include the patients from Palakkad who are currently being treated at Manjeri, Kannur, Ernakulam, and Thiruvanananthapuram.

In Malappuram

Eleven more persons were tested positive in Malappuram district on Wednesday, raising the total number of patients to 221.

When seven of the new cases were returnees from abroad, three had come back from other States. One person contracted the virus through local contact.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said all of them were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

A 23-year-old woman from Maryad, Manjeri, was found to have been infected from an Asha worker from the same place who was tested positive on June 5.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan requested all those who had contacted the persons who were confirmed positive on Wednesday to remain in home quarantine. For any help, the control cell can be contacted at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253.

As many as 13,242 persons are currently in isolation in the district. When 381 are quarantined in different hospitals, 1,018 are in Covid centres, and 11,843 are in their homes.

Among the 221 Covid patients in Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, six are from Palakkad, four from Thrissur, two from Kozhikode and one each from Idukki, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta. An Air India staffer from Pune is also among the patients, said District Medical Officer K. Sakeena.

In Kozhikode

The number of people of cured of COVID-19 exceeded those tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 for the first time in Kozhikode district, when 14 people recovered from the infection and six others were diagnosed with it on Wednesday.

According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, 11 of the recovered patients are from Kozhikode, and one each is from Malappuram, Kannur, and Wayanad.

Those tested positive for the virus are from Thikkodi, Koyilandy, Kavilumpara, Unnikulam, Thurayoor, and Arakkinar. Five of them are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and the sixth person is at the first-line treatment centre set up at the Lakshadweep Guest House.

Right now, there are 97 active COVID-19 cases in the district. The number of people under observation is 11,675, of whom 3,792 are expatriates.

In Wayanad

Three more persons tested positive in Wayanad on Wednesday. Two of them had returned from abroad, while the other came from Maharashtra.

A 43-year-old man from Chundale, who returned from Kuwait on June 12; a 34-year-old from Kayyunni in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu who returned from Kuwait on June 11, and a 27-year-old hailing from Mananthavady who returned from Mumbai were confirmed to have contracted the disease. They were shifted to the District Hospital at Mananthavady.

Of the 61 cases reported in the district so far, 40 have been cured. As many as 3,620 people are under observation in the district.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad)