Two temporary rehabilitation centres to be opened for local residents

Two temporary rehabilitation centres will be opened at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Panangad, to house the local residents of Maradu when the four illegally constructed apartments will be demolished on January 11 and 12.

The Maradu municipality has asked local residents and other occupants of buildings in the areas to move to the rehabilitation centres before 9 a.m. on the days of the blast as a precautionary measure.

The apartments H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene will be demolished on January 11 from 11 a.m. The original schedule was to trigger the first implosion by 11.30 a.m.

The district administration has marked 200-metre areas from the boundary of these buildings as exclusion zones. The notification marking the exclusion zone will come into force at 9 a.m. and will be in force till 12.30 p.m. In case of Jain Coral Cove, the notification regarding the exclusive zone will be in force from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on January 12.

The Maradu municipal officials have also issued guidelines for the residents and the those carrying out business in the locality to follow.

Prohibitory orders will be imposed in the region under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the area will be under the control of the police. Waterbodies around the flats will also come under the exclusion zone and hence entry into the area will be banned. Entry into exclusive zone and unauthorised parking in the region will be treated as illegal acts. The entire exclusive zone has been marked as no-fly zone and the unauthorised operation of drones has been banned. Drones operated without permission would be taken down as it could trigger premature detonation, said an official communication.

Traffic restriction

The police have drawn up a detailed contingency plan for the demolition. Vehicular movement along major roads would be stopped for 10 minutes during the blast, said District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare.

The side roads in the exclusion zone will also remain out of bounds during the time.

Around 500 police personnel will be deployed outside the boundary of 200-m radius of the blast sites. The police plan to complete the evacuation of residents by 9 a.m. after which the roads will be blocked. They would also carry out search operations in buildings in the zone to ensure that all people were evacuated, he said.

Power supply to the region will be disconnected. There will be a ban on the use of electronic equipment in the zone during the time. Fire and Rescue Services officials and a medical team will be ready for the event. Marine police would take charge of the waterbody in the region, he added.