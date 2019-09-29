Two teams draw at hacking contest

The more than 24-hour hacking contest organised as part of COCON here went down to the wire when two teams tied at the end, forcing organisers to go for an extra 30 minutes to break the deadlock. Two teams comprising Information Technology officials attached to the defence forces were tied at 600 points each when the contest ended. The organisers chose to go for extra time, rather than declaring the first team to notch up those points as winners, as the scores were level at the end of the stipulated time.

Eventually, Team Ardus of Jayadeep Bodwadkar and Parinay Bansal edged past their rivals Wrickdev Ghosh and Bharat Shekhawat by 760 to 710 points.

Manoj Abraham, ADGP, Headquarters, and nodal officer of Cyberdome, presented the prize money of ₹1 lakh to the winners.

“It was a really tough contest, and we had to go sleepless last night. The organisers deserve a lot of credit as setting the kind of highly complex tasks was in itself a big achievement,” said Mr. Bodwadkar.

The contest, which started on Friday at 10 a.m. was supposed to end at 12.30 p.m. on Saturday but for the dramatic deadlock. Around 120 contestants, split into 60 different teams, slogged overnight to crack the tasks that tested their knowledge of multiple platforms covering Android and web-based applications.

“It was a really serious contest, and the tasks set were really tough. Even the winners didn’t manage to crack half of those tasks,” said Rejah Rehim of appfabs, a security solution firm that organised the contest for Cyberdome of the State police.

The contestants were set 14 different tasks with multiple in-built tasks to test their hacking prowess.