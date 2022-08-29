Two swept away in Periyar

Two people from a tour group, who were visiting Bhoothathankettu and Thattekad, were swept away from near Anakkayam in the Periyar on Sunday afternoon.

The missing persons are Peter, 45, of Pandikudi, Fort Kochi, and Vysakh, 35, of Nazareth, Mattancherry, while Shiju, 38, of Mattancherry, who too was swept away, was rescued by Johnson, a local resident.

The two missing men were part of a 29-member group from a charitable trust. Personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services, Police and Forest department have launched a search to trace the missing persons. The water level was very high due to the rain and there were strong undercurrents.