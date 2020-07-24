Two succumb to infection in Ernakulam

Two persons succumbed to COVID-19 in the district on Friday, while 69 people tested positive for the disease. Of them, 61 acquired the infection through local contact.

A 76-year-old bedridden resident of a home for the elderly in Thrikkakara, who had been diabetic, died on Friday, said K.T. Eldho, Thrikkakara municipal vice chairperson. She had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after an antigen test on Thursday.

A 59-year-old resident of Edathala who had been receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, died of complications caused by COVID-19 pneumonia. Despite receiving plasma therapy, he had been critical and was placed on a ventilator.

A total of 43 persons have tested positive at the institution which houses 143 people. Around 90 of the residents are over 60 years old, and a few residents suffer from terminal illnesses. Taking the gravity of the situation into account, a medical team, along with a palliative care specialist, has been posted at the institution for the care of the residents who remain in quarantine there, and the home itself has been turned into a temporary medical facility, said V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, at a press briefing here. An ambulance has also been stationed outside the institution.

A team of three doctors, along with a few nurses, are residing close by to deal with any exigencies, Mr. Eldho said.

Around 400 institutions in the district which house elderly people, children, and differently-abled persons, will be closely monitored and have been asked to strictly adhere to COVID-related protocol, Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

From the Chellanam cluster, 12 persons tested positive on Friday. One from Mattancherry and another from Fort Kochi have also been infected. From the panchayats falling within the Aluva cluster, five persons from Choornikkara, two from Keezhmad (including a health worker at the primary health centre), three from Karumaloor, four from Alangad, and one from Aluva have tested positive.

The district recorded 151 recoveries. Around 68% (949 people) of the total number of COVID-19 patients so far in the district have acquired the disease through local contact.

6,500 beds at FLTCs

Around 6,500 beds have been set up so far at COVID first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) across the district. Seven of these facilities are currently functioning, and the others will turn operational depending on the number of positive cases in various panchayats.

Considering the number of positive cases from the West Kochi area, the Women and Children’s Hospital at Mattancherry will soon be converted into a COVID care facility.

An FLTC with 70 beds has also been set up at the Mattancherry town hall, said T.K. Ashraf, councillor representing Mattancherry. Another is likely to function at the Palluruthy community hall, he said.