Kochi

Two shops along Convent Road burgled

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 04, 2022 19:55 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 19:55 IST

Thefts were reported from a couple of shops operating out of a commercial complex along Convent Road near Shenoy’s Junction on Thursday.

An online firm and a digital camera service centre on the first floor of the building were among the ones targeted. Since entry to the stairs of the targeted complex was shuttered, the accused had probably got to the first floor using the compound wall of the adjacent building.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They could manage entry into the online firm after breaking the shutters, since the glass door behind was left unlocked. A laptop, a digital camera, and two flashes, besides ₹2,600, were stolen from the shop.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since the iron shutter on the northern side of the digital camera service centre had a centralised lock, the accused are suspected to have broken in through the shutters on the eastern side. A portion of the glass door behind the shutter was also found removed, probably using a cutter.

Over 250 types of cameras kept in the shop for servicing were reportedly stolen. This also included cameras left behind by their owners for long after spare parts were no longer available. Around ₹10,000 was also stolen from the shop. The memory card of the CCTV camera was also found stolen.

CCTV footage of another shop in the area had captured two persons in the vicinity around 2 a.m. They were then seen moving towards the compound wall.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City) S. Sasidharan, Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner Jayakumar Chandramohanan, and Central Police Inspector S. Vijayasankar visited the site. Dog squad and fingerprint experts were also roped in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
theft & burglary
Read more...