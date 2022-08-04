Two shops along Convent Road burgled

An online firm and a camera service centre near Shenoy’s Junction targeted

Thefts were reported from a couple of shops operating out of a commercial complex along Convent Road near Shenoy’s Junction on Thursday.

An online firm and a digital camera service centre on the first floor of the building were among the ones targeted. Since entry to the stairs of the targeted complex was shuttered, the accused had probably got to the first floor using the compound wall of the adjacent building.

They could manage entry into the online firm after breaking the shutters, since the glass door behind was left unlocked. A laptop, a digital camera, and two flashes, besides ₹2,600, were stolen from the shop.

Since the iron shutter on the northern side of the digital camera service centre had a centralised lock, the accused are suspected to have broken in through the shutters on the eastern side. A portion of the glass door behind the shutter was also found removed, probably using a cutter.

Over 250 types of cameras kept in the shop for servicing were reportedly stolen. This also included cameras left behind by their owners for long after spare parts were no longer available. Around ₹10,000 was also stolen from the shop. The memory card of the CCTV camera was also found stolen.

CCTV footage of another shop in the area had captured two persons in the vicinity around 2 a.m. They were then seen moving towards the compound wall.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kochi City) S. Sasidharan, Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner Jayakumar Chandramohanan, and Central Police Inspector S. Vijayasankar visited the site. Dog squad and fingerprint experts were also roped in.