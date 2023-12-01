Two sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case in Kochi

December 01, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - KOCHI

The Muvattupuzha Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to two Assam natives who were found guilty in the murder of Raju Mandal of Assam at a duck farm at Vengola near Perumbavoor on December 20, 2014.

The court directed the accused, Babul Chandra Gogoi and Anoop Bora, to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh each. Judge Tomy Varghese said they must serve an additional year in jail, if they failed to remit the compensation.

The accused had fled to Assam after committing the crime. The sentence was awarded on the basis of circumstantial evidence. The prosecution submitted around 44 documents and 13 pieces of material evidence before the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team led by Perumbavoor circle inspector Mohammad Riaz investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet in the court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT