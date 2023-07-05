Two relief camps opened in Ernakulam

July 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The district administration opened two relief camps under Kochi and Kanayannur taluks on Wednesday in view of the flood situation.

As many as 31 persons are staying in the camps opened at St. Antony’s LP School, Kannamaly, and St. Mary’s Malankara Church hall, Kakkanad.

An update on the rain situation issued by the authorities said that a tree that fell over the entrance gate of the primary health centre at Vypeen was removed by Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The chimney of a house at Kavunkara in Velloorkunnam, Muvattupuzha, caved in, though no one was injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh visited the flood-hit areas in the city on Wednesday. They included the KSRTC bus station, Vivekananda canal, and near the canal close to Padma theatre on M.G. Road. He asked the Corporation authorities to continue the clean-up work along various canals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT