Two Rear Admirals take charge

In two new appointments at the Southern naval Command here, Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar has assumed charge as Flag Officer Sea Training and Rear Admiral T.V.N. Prasanna has taken over as Chief Staff Officer (Training).

Rear Admiral Dhankhar, a specialist in navigation and direction, has served on frontline warships as Navigating Officer and Operations Officer. He has commanded Landing Ship Tank (Large) INS Gharial, Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. He has also held important staff appointments. He is a recipient of Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) for undertaking non-combatant evacuation of Indian and foreign personnel from Yemen as part of Operation Rahat in April 2015.

Rear Admiral Prasanna is also a navigation and direction specialist who has commanded INS Kirpan, a Missile Corvette, and INS Jalashwa, the Navy’s only Landing Platform Dock. The officer was also the Fleet Operation Officer, Eastern Fleet headquarters.