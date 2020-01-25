Two quarantined on suspicion of Corona infection

Two persons in the district with flu symptoms have been isolated at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, and another hospital on suspicion of Corona virus infection.

According to the district health authorities, they had recently returned from a trip to China, though the places they visited are far away from Wufan, the city witnessing a fatal outbreak of the virus infection. The district surveillance unit on Thursday had put six people under quarantine.

In fact, quarantining those who have visited the region affected by the deadly flu in the past 28 days is expected to help in containing infection.

Travellers screened

Accordingly, People arriving here from the affected region through airports or seaports are being screened. As many as 24 passengers were screened at the airport, and no suspicious case was found.

The District Medical Officer has said even apparently healthy people who have travelled to the affected region should maintain little contact with others. Special precautions should be taken with regard to pregnant women and children.

In case of fever, cough, or wheezing, one should contact the PHC or the district surveillance unit. For queries, contact health Services at 0471-2552066 or 1056.

Those with flu symptoms should cover nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

Maintaining hand hygiene will go a long way in keeping infections away. One should wash hands with soap.

If soap is not available, any anti-microbial agent will help in keep hands hygienic. Spitting in public should also be avoided.