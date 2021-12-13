Two police officers placed under suspension

Alleged lapses in preparing custody application of protesting Congress activists in Aluva

Two police officers of the Aluva East station were placed under suspension on Sunday for alleged lapses in preparing a custody application of Congress activists who had been arrested for protesting in front of the station. They had demanded the suspension of Circle Inspector C.L. Sudheer of the station, whose name was mentioned in the note left behind by a young law graduate who allegedly ended her life citing domestic violence.

The suspension of Sub Inspector Vinod and Grade Sub Inspector Rajesh follows a report filed before the court seeking a probe into the possible extremist links of the activists. The alleged action of the two officers had invited widespread criticism, following which the Aluva DySP was deputed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. The suspension order was issued based on the report.

Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath had alleged that the arrested youths were responsible citizens, and that terming Congress workers as having extremist links was serious and unacceptable.