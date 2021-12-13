Kochi

Two police officers placed under suspension

Two police officers of the Aluva East station were placed under suspension on Sunday for alleged lapses in preparing a custody application of Congress activists who had been arrested for protesting in front of the station. They had demanded the suspension of Circle Inspector C.L. Sudheer of the station, whose name was mentioned in the note left behind by a young law graduate who allegedly ended her life citing domestic violence.

The suspension of Sub Inspector Vinod and Grade Sub Inspector Rajesh follows a report filed before the court seeking a probe into the possible extremist links of the activists. The alleged action of the two officers had invited widespread criticism, following which the Aluva DySP was deputed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. The suspension order was issued based on the report.

Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath had alleged that the arrested youths were responsible citizens, and that terming Congress workers as having extremist links was serious and unacceptable.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 12:51:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/two-police-officers-placed-under-suspension/article37941230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY