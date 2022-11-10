Two arrested for input tax credit fraud in Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department on Thursday arrested two Perumbavoor natives in connection with the ₹13-crore input tax credit fraud under the guise of sale of iron scrap.

The arrested include Azhar Ali of Pulavathu veedu and Rinshad of Madavana veedu. They are suspected to be the masterminds behind the tax fraud. They had allegedly fabricated GST invoices to the value of ₹125 crore and passed inadmissible input tax credit of ₹13 crore, according to the department.

The Kottayam unit of the GST investigation branch arrested the two from near LuLu mall after receiving reports that they were located nearby. Officials had searched their houses in June after the fraud was unearthed. But they had gone absconding and failed to respond to repeated notices from the department.

The Kerala High Court had dismissed their anticipatory bail application. They were produced in the Economic Offences Court in Ernakulam.