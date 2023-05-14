Two overloaded tourist boats seized from Marine Drive

May 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Two tourist boats that were found ferrying people beyond their permitted passenger capacity in the backwaters off Marine Drive were seized by the Ernakulam Central police on Sunday, following an inspection.

The operators and crew of the vessels were charged under Sections 280 and 282 of the Indian Penal Code, for navigating the vessels in a rash or negligent manner so as to endanger human life, or was likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, and for unsafe transit and overloading. The provisions attract imprisonment for up to six months, or fine.

The action comes in the wake of stricter enforcement of safety norms following the accident involving an overloaded tourist boat at Tanur a week ago which claimed the life of 22 people. The demand is rife that the passenger capacity of all tourist boats be prominently displayed on their doors, so that guests are better informed.

The Central police had convened a meeting of boat operator representatives on Thursday, to apprise them of the perils of overloading and how violations of Kerala Inland Vessel (KIV) Rules, 2010 would invite strict action from the police.