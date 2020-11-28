Two of armed gang arrested

The Aluva East police on Friday arrested two members of an armed gang allegedly involved in hatching a plan for a major theft in Aluva town.

The arrested are Albin, 28, of Chelamattom, and Shaji Mathew, 45, of Palakkad. Accused in several theft cases across the State, the two were released from jail six months ago.

Intensified police patrolling as directed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick in the wake of a slew of thefts in Aluva led to the arrest of the accused. “We will probe further into the antecedents of the arrested,” he said.

A team led by Aluva DySP G. Venu, Inspector Rajesh P.S., sub inspectors Binu Thomas and Jayan T.L, assistant sub inspectors Sreekumar and Abdul Hameed K.M. and senior civil police officers Vasudevan K.A. and Niyas K.N. and civil police officer Dileesh V. made the arrest.