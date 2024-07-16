GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two nursing students arrested on charge of assaulting junior in Kochi

Updated - July 16, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cheranalloor police on Tuesday arrested two students of Amrita College of Nursing under the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences after they were booked on charge of assaulting a junior student in what is considered to be an alleged act of ragging.

The arrested are Sujith Kumar, 21, a fourth year nursing student, and Govind Nair, 21, a third year nursing student. The police had registered a first information report (FIR) against them on Monday based on a complaint by a 19-year-old second year B.Sc student and a report of the anti-ragging committee chaired by Principal K.T. Moly.

“The college will definitely take disciplinary action, which will begin with the students’ suspension. Further action will be taken based on inquiries both by the college and at the university level,” said Ms. Moly.

The accused were taken into custody from their rented house where they had allegedly assaulted the victim and two of his friends last Friday between 5 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. They were booked under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing, or cutting), Section 3(5) (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The charges are bailable.

The victim had originally lodged a complaint with the Mavelikara police since he hails from Chennithala in Mavelikara. The complaint was forwarded to the Cheranalloor police on Monday morning. He also had to undergo a day’s treatment at the Mavelikara General Hospital for injuries sustained in the alleged assault.

Incidentally, he had a similar experience when he was subjected to alleged violent ragging last year. According to the FIR, the accused in the latest incident were friends of those who had allegedly assaulted the victim last year and had targeted him vengefully.

