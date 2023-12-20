GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two new seaweed-based nutraceuticals from CMFRI to reach market soon  

December 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has commercialised the patent-protected technologies of two seaweed-based nutraceutical products — one to boost anti-viral immunity and the other to combat high cholesterol or dyslipidemia. The products are expected to reach the market within six months from Pioneer Pharmaceuticals.

A communication from ICAR-CMFRI said A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of the institute, had signed a licence agreement with Joby George, managing partner, Pioneer Pharmaceuticals Limited, a wellness and pharmaceutical company based in Kochi, for commercial production and marketing of the products.

The nutraceuticals are a 100% natural blend of highly nutritious bioactive ingredients extracted with eco-friendly ‘green’ technology, Dr. Gopalakrishnan said.

The nutraceutical products contain 100% natural marine bioactive ingredients from selected seaweeds, which are commonly available in the Indian coastal waters, a CMFRI release said. The Institute has successfully brought out nutraceuticals targeting a range of lifestyle diseases such as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, hypertension, hypothyroidism, osteoporosis, and fatty liver.

Related Topics

pharmaceutical

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.