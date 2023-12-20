Two new seaweed-based nutraceuticals from CMFRI to reach market soon  

December 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has commercialised the patent-protected technologies of two seaweed-based nutraceutical products — one to boost anti-viral immunity and the other to combat high cholesterol or dyslipidemia. The products are expected to reach the market within six months from Pioneer Pharmaceuticals.

A communication from ICAR-CMFRI said A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of the institute, had signed a licence agreement with Joby George, managing partner, Pioneer Pharmaceuticals Limited, a wellness and pharmaceutical company based in Kochi, for commercial production and marketing of the products.

The nutraceuticals are a 100% natural blend of highly nutritious bioactive ingredients extracted with eco-friendly ‘green’ technology, Dr. Gopalakrishnan said.

The nutraceutical products contain 100% natural marine bioactive ingredients from selected seaweeds, which are commonly available in the Indian coastal waters, a CMFRI release said. The Institute has successfully brought out nutraceuticals targeting a range of lifestyle diseases such as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, hypertension, hypothyroidism, osteoporosis, and fatty liver.