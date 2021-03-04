Two new flag officers assume charge at SNC

Rear Admiral Antony George has taken over as Chief of Staff and Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar has assumed charge as Chief Staff Officer (Training) at the Southern Naval Command (SNC), the Navy’s training command.

Rear Admiral George is an ‘anti-submarine warfare’ (ASW) specialist who has served inboard frontline ASW ships and commanded missile corvette INS Khanjar as well as guided missile frigate INS Tarkash. He has also tenanted instructional tenures at ASW School, Kochi, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He also served as the first Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (staff requirements) at the naval headquarters.

Rear Admiral Dhankhar is a specialist in navigation and direction and has served on frontline warships as navigating officer and operations officer. He has done instructional tenures at Project 15 Training Team, Mumbai; Mids Wing Officer Cadet School, Singapore, and Navigation and Direction School, Kochi.

He has commanded landing ship tank (large) INS Gharial, guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai, and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and has held various staff appointments too.

Rear Admiral Dhankhar is also a recipient of the Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) for undertaking non-combatant evacuation of Indian and foreign personnel from Yemen as part of Operation Rahat in April 2015.