Two new ABC centres to turn operational in Mulanthuruthy and Vadavucode block panchayats in July

June 18, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam district panchayat is set to open two new Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in Mulanthuruthy and Vadavucode block panchayats in the first week of July.

This comes at a time a time when the brutal death of an 11-year-old differently abled boy at Muzhappilangad near Kannur recently has yet again brought the stray dog menace in the State into sharp focus.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas, however, said the local body had been at it long before the tragic death of the boy. The centre at Mulanthuruthy block panchayat will also cater to Pampakuda block panchayat and 11 panchayats collectively falling under their limits while the one at Vadavucode block will also cater to Muvattupuzha block and the 14 panchayats under them. Besides, they will also be open to sterilisation of dogs from Koothattukulam, Piravom and Muvattupuzha municipalities.

“The proposed ABC centres are being funded jointly by the district panchayat, the four block panchayats and the grama panchayats. Each centre entailed an investment of over ₹30 lakh,” said Mr. Thomas.

The infrastructure investment could be restricted to a certain extent since both the block panchayats had buildings to spare for the facility. However, Mulanthuruthy block panchayat president Raju P. Nair said the total investment for a centre could go beyond ₹50 lakh, considering the cost of appointing veterinary surgeons, related staff and dog catchers.

“Our centre will have only one vet surgeon who can at best conduct five or six surgeries a day. Since the two blocks for which it is meant collectively have 11 panchayats, not even a single dog from each of those panchayats can be sterilised a day. Add to that the requirement from the adjoining municipalities, and it could be even worse,” he said.

Both Mr. Thomas and Mr. Nair accused the State government of doing precious little for facilitating the ABC programme and leaving it all, including funding, to the local bodies.

There was no permanent solution to the issue in the short term, but it could be addressed over the long term by setting up more ABC centres, said Mr. Thomas. He, however, cited the difficulty in finding land for the centres, mainly due to the disinclination of people to part with land for such a facility.

“We are also planning to set up a bigger facility on a one-acre plot in Angamaly. Other than ABC centre, it will also have a dog shelter considering the frequent demand for sheltering abandoned strays,” he said. The proposed facility will cater to Angamaly, Koovapady, Parakkadavu and Vazhakkulam block panchayats and the adjoining municipalities.