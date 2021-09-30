Two municipal secretaries continue to function at Thrikkakara

The Thrikkakara municipal council meeting passed off uneventfully on Thursday with Krishna Kumar taking up duty at the council meeting as the municipal secretary. However, both Mr. Krishna Kumar, who has got a stay order on his transfer, and the newly-appointed secretary Anil Kumar, continued to attend to office affairs on Thursday, said municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan.

She said the issue of the presence of two secretaries was expected to be resolved on Thursday, but no order reached the municipal office on the day. There was a rumour during the early part of the day that Mr. Anil Kumar would be transferred from Thrikkakara. Sources in the Urban Affairs Department had said on Wednesday that a decision would be taken immediately considering the urgency of the situation.

The confusion over who was actually the municipal secretary arose about two weeks ago when an order was issued transferring Mr. Krishna Kumar, and Mr. Anil Kumar was appointed the new secretary.

The municipality had witnessed a no-confidence motion against the chairperson on September 23. The move by the Opposition fell through as there were not enough councillors for discussions to fill the quorum as both Congress and Indian Union Muslim League councillors and four rebel members stayed away from the council meeting.

The ruling United Democratic Front has the support of 25 councillors in the 43-member council and the Left Democratic Front has 18 councillors on its side.