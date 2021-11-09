Two more YC activists surrender in actor car vandalisation case

The remaining two out of the eight accused in the case registered for alleged vandalisation of actor Joju George’s car during the blockade of Edappally-Vyttila national highway organised by the Congress in protest against the surging fuel prices last week, surrendered before the Maradu police on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as P.Y. Shajahan, State secretary, Youth Congress; and Arun Varghese, Ernakulam block secretary, Youth Congress, who were reportedly outside the district. They were accompanied, among others, by District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas.

The police recorded their arrest and produced them before the court, which remanded them into judicial custody.

Four other accused, including former Mayor Tony Chammany, had surrendered on Monday while two others were arrested last week.

The Maradu police had registered the case against the eight activists for the alleged vandalisation of the actor’s car invoking IPC Sections 142 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed by a member of an unlawful assembly in prosecution of common object), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 341(wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place).

Besides, they were also charged under non-bailable provisions of the Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Act.