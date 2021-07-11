Two more water tanks to be set up in Thrikkakara to meet growing demand

‘Manakkakadavu project abandoned due to poor quality of water in Kadambrayar river’

With the Thrikkakara municipality abandoning a project to bring in drinking water from the Kadambrayar river, the authorities have decided to set up two more water tanks in the municipal area to meet the growing demand.

The Manakkakadavu project for drinking water supply had run into trouble after the municipal authorities found that the quality of water in the Kadambrayar was too bad to be treated, said P.T. Thomas, MLA. He said it was not within the financial capacity of the municipality to set up a treatment plant for water drawn from the Kadambrayar.

The authorities have now decided to set up two water tanks with capacity of 20 lakh litres each. It would take the total supply capacity to 5.8 million litres per day, he said, and added that the drinking water supply frequency could be substantially increased with the establishment of the tanks.

One tank could be set up at Mavelipuram on a plot of land identified as government land. The new tank would allow water to be supplied once in two days from the present frequency of once in four days, added Mr. Thomas.

The Manakkakadavu project was envisaged as a solution to the problem of serious drinking water shortage. The project, costing about ₹8 crore, was abandoned after much debate in the municipal council. The Opposition had objected to the project being abandoned because of the serious shortage of drinking water, especially in the eastern wards of the municipality.