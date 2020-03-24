Two more test positive for COVID-19

Two more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Monday. Both are in isolation at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases at MCH, Ernakulam has now reached 16.

One is a 61-year-old woman, who was part of the U.K. tourist group from Munnar. Her husband was among those who were earlier detected for the viral disease. The other is a resident of Ernakulam, who was taken to the isolation ward at MCH after arriving here from Dubai in an Emirates flight on Sunday. On Monday, 34 samples were sent for testing from the district. The results of 104 samples are awaited.

The district surveillance team also placed 550 more persons under observation at homes and removed 310 from the list of those under quarantine. The number of persons under home quarantine is 4,201.

Eight persons were shifted to isolation facilities in the district, taking their total number to 29. Of them, 24 are at MCH, Ernakulam, while five are at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital.

The district has 37 health squads busy screening people at various places – on the streets, at railway platforms, and the airport. Passengers at the domestic terminal of the Cochin international airport from Sunday night to Monday morning, 1,528 people from 20 flights, were screened. Five who showed signs of the disease were moved to the MCH. The rest were sent home to be quarantined. On Sunday, 48 crew members of two ships were screened at the Kochi Port.