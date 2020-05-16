Kochi

Two more recover from COVID-19 in Wayanad

Two more COVID-19 patients at the District Hospital, Mananthavady were recovered from the disease on Saturday.

There were 21 COVID-19 patients in the district, of which five were recovered so far.

According to the hospital administration, the 82-year-old woman, who had contracted the SARS-CoV-2

from his son – who had tested positive after he had returned from Koyambedu market in Chennai recently – and a 21-year-old youth, son of the co-passenger of the truck driver, were recovered on Saturday.

They had been at the isolation ward in the district hospital for the past 11 days. The youth was discharged from the hospital and advised to remain in room quarantine for 14 days.

But the elderly woman was shifted to pay ward of the hospital for quarantine as some of her close relatives were tested positive and undergoing treatment there.

No positive cases were reported in the district on Saturday, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said.

As many as 650 persons from tribal areas were institutionally quarantined. Special alert was sounded in three tribal hamlets in Thirunelly grama panchayat, she said.

The district medical board advised as many as 140 police officials, including Wayanad police chief, for home quarantine after three civil police officers in the Mananthavady police station were tested positive

for the disease four days ago, said District Medical Officer R. Renuka. As many as 2,157 persons were under surveillance in the district.

Containment zones

Meanwhile, the district administration declared entire wards in the Mananthavady municipality, Thirunelly, Edavaka and Vellamunda grama panchayats as well as 11 wards in Meenangadi grama

panchayat, one ward in Thavinhal and four wards in Nenmeni grama panchayats as containment zones to prevent the spread of the disease.

All roads in the containment zones, except an exit, would be closed from Sunday, Ms. Abdulla said.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 9:56:50 PM

