Two more members quit AMMA ICC

Shwetha Menon, Cuckoo Parameswaran too resign over association’s reluctance to act against Vijay Babu

Shwetha Menon, Cuckoo Parameswaran too resign over association’s reluctance to act against Vijay Babu

A day after actor Maala Parvathi resigned from the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Association of Malayalam Cinema Artistes (AMMA) in protest against the association’s reluctance to take disciplinary action against actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is charged with rape and naming the survivor, two more members, actors Shwetha Menon and Cuckoo Parameswaran, followed suit and put in their papers on Tuesday.

While Ms. Menon declined to comment, Ms. Parameswaran said that the resignation was in view of AMMA not acting along the lines of the recommendations of ICC. Nevertheless, she declined to accuse AMMA of dereliction of duty or dub the resignation as a protest but rather observed that the association should have been more ‘thoughtful.’

Members’ stand

“AMMA’s action was not exactly what we had recommended but a different version of it. This is not a protest but a message that we cannot afford to go wrong (on such a sensitive issue). There is no other path but a straight one and we have to tackle the problem head-on. We saw a crime being committed when the survivor was named and we could not stay silent,” said Ms. Parameswaran.

She said that while the resignation was officially handed over only on Tuesday, the decision to step down was taken on the day AMMA, instead of taking disciplinary action against Mr. Babu, accepted his letter expressing his willingness to “temporarily stay away” from the committee till proven innocent.

Asked whether the resignation letter has been accepted, Ms. Parameswaran said that she was yet to hear from AMMA general secretary to whom the letter was submitted.

Legally binding

Ms. Parvathy was more forthcoming on the issue and had confirmed after putting in her papers on Monday that ICC consisting of five members, had recommended that disciplinary action should be taken against Mr. Babu.

“Although the investigation in the rape case is progressing, it is clear that he has committed a crime by revealing the identity of the victim. We all have seen it. But, we did not expect the organisation to soft-peddle the issue and get a letter from someone who is absconding. It is legally binding on the ICC to take action on such issues. There is a lot of difference between AMMA asking him to step down and him deciding to stay away,” she had told The Hindu.

In her resignation letter, she says “Chapter 2 of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2013, deals with constituting ICC and gives clear mandates to the committee members. It aims at preventing harassment, and creating an ideal work place for women. It is not just a grievance redressal committee, but also has to implement policies to prevent harassment. It also has to recommend actions to be taken. It is legally binding that the members behave appropriately. So being a committee member is a huge responsibility and it can only be done if the committee is autonomous. But now I doubt whether I can deliver my responsibilities as per my conscience.”

Mr. Babu who has been slapped with two cases – one each for alleged raping of an upcoming actor and for revealing her identity – is absconding since then.