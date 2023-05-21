ADVERTISEMENT

Two more members of ‘Night Riders Task Team’ arrested with MDMA in Kochi

May 21, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two more members of ‘Night Riders Task Team’, which reportedly uses new generation motorbikes to sell drugs in the city, were taken into custody by the Ernakulam Excise special squad sleuths with MDMA on Sunday. Those taken into custody were identified as Vinod, alias Appooji, 37, of Kadungalloor, and Allan Augustine, 26, of Palarivattom, said a press release from the Excise department.

The two were taken into custody in a joint operation by the Ernakulam Excise special squad and Excise Intelligence wing. The department personnel recovered 6.2 grams of MDMA from the two. Their motorbikes have also been seized.

The arrested have also been accused of smuggling intoxicating materials in the past. The Excise department had received a tip-off on the operation of a two-member gang engaged in the sale of intoxicating materials in the city. They were arrested near Changampuzha Park at Edappally.

Special squad Circle Inspector M. Sjaeevkumar, Intelligence Bureau Preventive Officer N.G. Ajithkumar, and city metro shadow wing CEO N.D. Tommy were part of the team that made the arrest.

