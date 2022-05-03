Two more held in ganja smuggling case

KOCHI

The special squad probing the smuggling in of nearly 250 kg of ganja on a tanker lorry on Tuesday made two more arrests.

The arrested were identified as Ashique, 32, of Thoppumpady, and Harris, 32, of Karimaloor. They are accused of arranging for the smuggling from Odisha and funding it.

While the tanker lorry driver Selvakumar was arrested on the day of the seizure itself, Naushad accused of funding it had already been arrested. Hunt is on for more accused.

Ganja was found concealed in a secret chamber in the tanker in the guise of transporting rice bran oil on the day of Vishu.