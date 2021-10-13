Kochi

Two more held in ganja seizure case

The special investigation squad probing the seizure of 31 kg of ganja smuggled in through courier to Perumbavoor has arrested two more persons.

The arrested were identified as Jinu George, 24, of Kottapady, and Sajmal Yousuf, 23 of Thrikkariyur.

Jinu was among those who procured ganja from Visakhapatanam in Andhra Pradesh. He has multiple cases for assault within and outside the State and for possessing ganja.

The parcel containing ganja had come in the name of Sajmal Yousuf. “We have expanded the probe to other States as well,” said K. Karrhik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The rural police had seized the ganja and arrested two persons on Monday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2021 11:43:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/two-more-held-in-ganja-seizure-case/article36994872.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY