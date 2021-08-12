Two more held in car pawning case

Kochi

12 August 2021 01:16 IST

The Aluva East police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charge of pawning a car they had taken on rent.

The arrested were identified as Muhammed Ashiq, 21, of Edappally, and Ashwin Ramesh, 23, of Kaloor. Another accused, Nidhin of Alappuzha, had already been arrested in this connection.

They are accused of taking a car belonging to a resident of Angamaly on rent in June 2019 and pledging it in Coimbatore. Nidhin was the intermediary in the deal and has several cases against him.

A team led by inspector C.L. Sudheer, sub inspectors P. Suresh and T.C. Rajan, assistant sub inspector Binoj Gopalakrishnan, civil police officers Mahin Shah, Abubacker, K.K. Habeeb, and H. Harris made the arrest.

Meeting held

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik held an online meeting with traders and local body representatives on the arrangements to be made in connection with Onam.

The precautions to be taken by traders in the wake of the pandemic were discussed. Traders pledged full cooperation to all restrictions. The police will take a slew of measures, including special patrol, to prevent crowding. More police personnel will be deployed on duty.

Similar online meetings will be held in all 34 police stations across five sub-divisions.