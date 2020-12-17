Kochi

Two more dogs join Customs squad

Cochin Customs inducted two dogs into its K9 squad maintained at the Cochin International Airport Ltd to check illicit drug trafficking.

Two dogs of the Cocker Spaniel and Labrador Retriever breeds with ability to identity NDPS substances were inducted in the presence of K. R. Uday Bhaskar, Principal Commissioner, Central GST, on Thursday, according to an official release.

The Customs already has two dogs at the airport specialised in tracking NDPS substances. Their services had resulted in the seizure of Ephedrine worth ₹52 crore in 2014 and 2015, it said.

