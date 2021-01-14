Two more arrested on charge of pawning fake ornaments

Kochi

14 January 2021 00:28 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police have arrested two more accused in connection with a case in which fake gold was pawned at Thiruvaranikkulam Service Cooperative Bank.

The arrested were identified as Vineesh, 32, of Chowara, and Shaji, 43, of Vengola. They were the second and third accused in the case while the first accused had already been arrested.

The police said that it was Shaji who made the fake ornaments for pawning. The accused had committed fraud by drawing ₹46,000 by pawning fake ornaments at the bank last February.

The accused were arrested based on a tip-off received by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. He said that probe was on to find out whether the accused had committed similar frauds elsewhere.

A team led by Perumbavoor DySP K. Bijumon, Kalady station house officer Latheef M.B, sub inspectors Stepto John, T.A. Davis, T.V. Devassy, and P.J. Joy, assistant sub inspector Abdul Sathar made the arrest.

The accused were produced before the court and remanded.

Theft case

The Aluva East police arrested a person on the charge of assaulting motorcycle-borne youngsters as part of an attempt to rob them.

The arrested was identified as Solomon, 28, of Thottakattukara in Aluva. He is accused of knocking down the motorcycle of the youngsters using his car in an attempt to rob them last November. He has several cases, including for assault and drugs in Aluva station. His accomplice Basil Joshy of Thottakattukara was arrested earlier.

A team led by Aluva East station house officer Rajesh P.S., sub inspector Vinod R, assistant sub inspector Soji S, senior civil police officer Nawab K.A., and civil police officer Muhammad Ameer N.A. made the arrest. The accused was produced before the court and remanded.