Two more arrested on charge of assault

Kochi

03 February 2021 01:00 IST

The Paravur police on Tuesday arrested two more persons on the charge of assaulting a man for making a social media post that offended them.

The arrested were identified as Subair, 43, of Edavanakkad, and Riyas, 30, of Pallippuram. The police had already arrested two others — Sulfikar of Edavanakkad and Ayub of Maya Bazar — in the case.

The victim identified as Pramod was assaulted last Monday near Pullamkulam school in Paravur. The accused were absconding since the incident before a special investigation squad formed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik arrested them.

A team led by DySP M.R. Madhu Babu and comprising inspectors Shojo Varghese and Sylvester and sub inspectors Arun Dev, Arun Thomas, Jayakumar, and Johnson made the arrest.