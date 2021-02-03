Kochi

Two more arrested on charge of assault

Staff Reporter Kochi 03 February 2021 01:00 IST
Updated: 03 February 2021 01:00 IST

The Paravur police on Tuesday arrested two more persons on the charge of assaulting a man for making a social media post that offended them.

The arrested were identified as Subair, 43, of Edavanakkad, and Riyas, 30, of Pallippuram. The police had already arrested two others — Sulfikar of Edavanakkad and Ayub of Maya Bazar — in the case.

The victim identified as Pramod was assaulted last Monday near Pullamkulam school in Paravur. The accused were absconding since the incident before a special investigation squad formed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik arrested them.

Advertising
Advertising

A team led by DySP M.R. Madhu Babu and comprising inspectors Shojo Varghese and Sylvester and sub inspectors Arun Dev, Arun Thomas, Jayakumar, and Johnson made the arrest.

Comments
More In Kochi
Read more...