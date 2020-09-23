Two more arrested in Munambam murder case

Accused, victim had persisting enmity

A day after a youngster was beaten to death in Munambam, the Ernakulam rural police arrested two more accused in the case. The arrested were identified as Jithoose, 19, of Edavanakkad, and Sarath, 19, of Kuzhupilly. They were tracked down from an isolated stretch near the murder site.

Another accused, Ambady, 19, of Ayyampilly, was arrested on Tuesday itself. A special squad deployed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik made all three arrests.

Pranav, 22, of Cherai, was found beaten to death on Pallathankulangara Beach Road on Tuesday around 4.30 a.m.

According to the police, tension was simmering between the victim and the accused for sometime over the alleged stalking of the lover of one of the accused by the victim. The accused tailed the victim in the early morning hours and beat him with wooden planks at an isolated stretch near the Kuzhupilly beach. The police have registered a case invoking IPC 302 (murder).