Two more arrested in fake video case

The Thrikkakara police have arrested two more persons in connection with the case registered for the alleged circulation of a fake video of Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Jo Joseph in the Thrikkakara byelection.

The arrested are Shibu, 48, of Kalamassery HMT Colony and Abdul Rahman, 36, of Kannur. So far, the police have arrested four persons in the case. All are accused of sharing the video on social media, and they reportedly have Congress affiliation.

The Government Medical College, Kalamassery, has terminated the services of Shibu, a contract worker, following his arrest, the Principal informed.

The police are likely to arrest the fifth accused shortly, sources said. The case was registered by the police invoking relevant provisions of the IT Act on a petition by LDF Thrikkakara Mandalam secretary M. Swaraj week.