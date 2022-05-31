Two more arrested in abduction and robbery case

Mujeeb, the key accused, had given a contract to steal his own tobacco consignment

The Aluva East police arrested two more persons, including the key accused, in a case registered in connection with the alleged abduction of a driver at gun point and stealing the cab he had driven.

The arrested are Abdul Manaf, 43, of Edappally, and Charudas, 43, of Thrissur. Manaf was the one to flash the gun, which was recovered from the accused, the police said.

The police had issued a lookout notice against five people, including the arrested, in the case. They were nabbed on returning to Ernakulam after hiding in Maharashtra and Bengaluru. The police had already arrested nine persons in the case, including Mujeeb, who had given the contract for the operation.

Mujeeb had given the contract to steal his own chewing tobacco consignment. The police said the idea was to sell the car and the consignment. The incident took place in the early hours of March 31.

An eight-member gang had abducted driver Sajeer, a resident of Ponnani, and taken the car containing the consignment along. He was beaten up before being dumped along the way at Kalamassery. The police had already recovered the car and the consignment.

The plot for the abduction was hatched at Manaf’s firm at Edappally. A majority of the accused were his staff. The police said that on interrogation it emerged that Manaf had pulled off a similar operation at Nedumbassery.

A team led by Station House Officer L. Anilkumar, Sub Inspectors M.S. Sherry and K.P. Johny, and senior civil police officers Mahin Sha, Abubacker, Muhammed Ameer, K.B. Sajeev, and Jeemon made the arrest.