Two migrant workers arrested with pistol

‘Weapon was to help the accused collect ₹48,000 in dues from contractor’

The Angamaly police arrested two migrant workers, who were allegedly found in possession of a pistol.

The arrested were identified as Burhan Ahammad, 21, and Govind Kumar, 27, of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Burhan is employed in the construction site of the hostel of a private hospital in Karukutty.

He claimed that he had asked his friend Govind to come with the pistol from Uttar Pradesh to help him collect the outstanding ₹48,000 his contractor reportedly owed him.

On a tip-off received by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik, the two were nabbed while roaming around with the pistol. A knife and wire cutter were also recovered from them.

The pistol was found to be an old one fired by filling it with gun powder. Govind had reportedly bought it in Uttar Pradesh.

A team led by Inspector Sony Mathai, sub inspector K. Ajith, assistant sub inspector P.G. Sabu, civil police officers Prasad, Benny, Isaac, and Vipin made the arrest.