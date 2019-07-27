Two members of robbery racket arrested

The Kalamassery police on Friday arrested two persons, suspected to be part of an inter-State robbery racket that predominantly targeted shops selling mobile phones and accessories.

The arrested are Rajesh Singh, 24, of Madhya Pradesh and Jalam Singh, 26, of Rajasthan. They stand accused of breaking into a mobile phone shop at Kalamassery and stealing articles worth ₹1.20 lakh around 2 a.m. on June 13. Two other accused — Bharat and Ravi, also from other States — in the case are absconding. Another person, Narayan Singh, was also part of the racket though he is not an accused, the police said.

The accused had been undergoing prison sentence in Bengaluru in connection with the theft ₹25 lakh from a shop there. The Kalamassery police secured their custody for five days on a production warrant on July 24. They were produced in a court at Kalamassery, and their arrest was recorded on Friday.

The police said the accused had theft cases registered against them at Ernakulam South, Cherthala and Pathanamthitta police stations. Mobile phones and accessories worth ₹10 lakh and ₹2 lakh were stolen from shops within South and Cherthala police stations limits respectively.

“Jalam Singh was the brain behind the thefts. He even despatched flight tickets to bring in Rajesh and Ravi for the theft in Bengaluru,” said Amrut Rangan, Sub Inspector, Kalamassery.

Bharat used to run a mobile shop near the Kalamassery Medical College and Jalam Singh at Penta Menaka. Rajesh had been running a roadside eatery at Mulavukad for a while before working at Bharat’s shop.

“Narayan Singh, who used to work with a mobile phone wholesale dealer at Pallimukku from where retail mobile phone outlets took their supplies, was the one who supplied the racket with information helping them choose their targets. Rajesh and Ravi lived together at a house at Pathadypalam for a monthly rent of ₹13,500. They were also into flesh trade,” said V.A. Jude, assistant sub inspector, Kalamassery.

The Kalamassery police took the arrested to the crime scene and recovered the hammer they had used to break into the mobile phone shop. The evidence collection will continue. They have been slapped with IPC Sections 380 (theft in dwelling, housing etc.), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), and acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.