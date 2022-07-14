Two lose nearly ₹5 lakh in online fraud in Kochi

Fraudsters approach victims offering to ‘redeem their reward points’ for cash

Two persons under the Ernakulam Rural police limits were duped of nearly ₹5 lakh after they fell for similar online frauds executed through luring messages over mobile phones.

While the district Rural cyber police were able to retrieve ₹1.80 lakh, the rest had already been spent on expensive articles like iPhone. Efforts are on to recover them.

In one case, a resident of Mulanthuruthy lost the ₹3.60 lakh he had in his bank account. The fraudsters had contacted him over his mobile phone in the guise of verifying his credentials to deposit “redeemable bonus points” as cash in his account. The gullible victim shared the one-time password (OTP) with the callers, shortly after which the money was withdrawn from his account.

A probe by the cyber police revealed that the fraudsters had bought gift cards using a mobile app. Timely intervention by the police helped in retrieving ₹1.80 lakh, while the rest had already been spent on expensive articles.

Another person from Pampakkuda reportedly lost around ₹1 lakh in a similar manner. He was also approached by fraudsters through mobile phone. They lured him with the offer of redeeming the reward points he had amassed through purchases as cash. He clicked on a link sent to him and filled out his credit card details only to be duped.

“People should be alert against such frauds executed through tantalising messages sent to mobile phones. They should not fall for the lure of redeeming reward points by sharing their personal account details,” said Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Similar frauds had been reported from the Ernakulam rural limits in frequent intervals.

A team led by Inspector M.B. Latheef, Sub Inspector M.J. Shaji, and civil police officers Shiras Ameen, Lijo Jose, and Jerry Kuriakose was involved in the operation.