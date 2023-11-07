Two life convicts allowed to pursue LLB degree course online

November 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Pattakka Suresh Babu and V. Vinoyi, two life convicts, were permitted by the Kerala High Court to attend a law degree course through online mode.

A Division Bench of the court consisting of Justices A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Kauser Edappagath issued the order on Tuesday.

Suresh Babu, who is jailed at the Open Prison and Correctional Home, Cheemeni, Kannur, was permitted to attend the three-year LLB course at KMCT Law College, Malappuram, and Vinoy, who is now at Central Prison, Kannur, was permitted to attend the course at Sree Narayana Law College, Poothotta, Ernakulam.

The superintendents of both jails and the Principals of both colleges shall make necessary arrangements to enable the two to attend the classes online. The jail superintendents shall release them on interim bail whenever their physical presence is insisted upon by the college for attending moot court, seminar, workshop, internship programme, examination or any other practical training, the court directed.

Though the convicts had sought the suspension of jail term to pursue the study, the court refused to entertain the plea. The trial courts had found beyond reasonable doubt that there was direct evidence to prove that the two had committed the offence of murder, the Bench noted.

At the same time, the Bench felt that the right of the two convicts to pursue the study must be honoured. It was necessary to strike a balance between the interests of society and the rights of a convict. The two shall be permitted to undergo the classes online utilising the technology available at the jails and the colleges without suspending the execution of the sentence. Such a direction would bring about a meaningful integration of technology into the criminal justice dispensation system of the country, the court noted.