Two law students issued show cause notices for displaying Ambedkar’s portrait at college

February 24, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Two students of the Government Law College, Ernakulam, were issued show-cause notices on Friday for “unauthorised” display of portraits of B.R. Ambedkar and Dakshayani Velayudhan, the only Dalit woman in the Constituent Assembly, in the Central Hall of the college, which is a heritage structure.

More students will be issued notices soon. The students had posed for a photograph following the installation of the portraits, which was objected to by the college authorities. Notices will be issued to all of them. The permission of the State government was required for such activities in the building, which is a heritage structure and a protected one, said Bindu M. Nambiar, Principal.

The college authorities have also approached the Principal Secretary (Higher Education) seeking instructions on further steps to be taken. The report sent to the official pointed out that the students had defied the instructions of the college authorities in displaying the portraits. The college authorities decided to approach the government considering the sensitive nature of the issue, said Ms. Nambiar.