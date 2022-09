Two KSRTC buses were broken in stone pelting incidents in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau September 23, 2022 11:38 IST

Two KSRTC buses were broken in stone pelting by miscreants, in the Aluva-Perumbavoor route

Stray incidents of stone pelting, including on KSRTC buses marked the State-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday, in Ernakulam district. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Stray incidents of stone pelting, including on KSRTC buses marked the State-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday, in Ernakulam district. Police sources said the windscreen of two KSRTC buses were broken in stone pelting by miscreants, in the Aluva-Perumbavoor route. A tense situation is prevailing in the district, especially in the city suburbs where PFI enjoys considerable support. Traffic was blocked in Palluruthy and many other areas by hartal supporters till the police arrived. Vehicles operated in highways albeit in much lower numbers. Along with KSRTC, Kochi Metro and ferries operated services.



