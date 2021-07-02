Two Kochi school students receive Diana Award 2021

KOCHI

02 July 2021 01:11 IST

Award recognises distinguished work by youngsters in their local communities

Two students from Gems Modern Academy, Kochi — Nirvaan John Rao (12) and Sethulakshmi Chandra (15) — have received the prestigious Diana Award 2021. They were selected from among 400 contenders from across the world. Established in 1999 by the British Government, the award continues Princess Diana’s legacy by recognising distinguished work by youngsters in the 9-25 age group in their local communities.

Nirvaan, an active participant in community projects, started The Happiness Initiative. Under this, he collected clothes, shoes and books and distributed them to those affected by Cyclone Tauktae. Currently, he is helping students of Canossa School by sourcing TVs and smartphones for them. He has also cooked and served food for migrants in community kitchen and raised ₹50,000 to support them.

Sethulakshmi led a campaign to integrate the principles of inclusion and well-being into the school environment, especially during the pandemic. Her programme promotes the importance of self-care and highlights small acts of kindness from the school community. She has helped de-stigmatise asking for help and encourages the vulnerable to speak up and seek support.

