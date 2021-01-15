Two killed in road accident

Two youngsters were killed almost instantaneously after they were hurled from their motorcycle that slipped on the road at Palarivattom on Friday around 2.30 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Aslam and Mohammed Muhasin, 20-year-old friends from Mattancherry. They were riding towards Ernakulam from Edappally when Muhasin, who was riding, lost control of the motorcycle.

They suffered serious head injuries, probably in the impact of hitting the road in full force. It is not clear whether the victims were wearing helmets or not. The police could not find helmets from the accident scene. Why the two youngsters were out on the road during such odd hours was not immediately known.

Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, they were declared brought dead. The police have registered a case in this regard. The bodies were handed over to the families after conducting the post mortem.