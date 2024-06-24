Two killed in road accident in Kochi

A woman and her son died after the scooter they were travelling in collided with an autorickshaw at North Paravur on June 23 (Sunday) evening. Nayarambalam natives Bindu, 44, and her son Alwin, 12, died, while Bindu’s husband Claison escaped with injuries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.