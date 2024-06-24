ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in road accident in Kochi

Published - June 24, 2024 12:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her son died after the scooter they were travelling in collided with an autorickshaw at North Paravur on June 23 (Sunday) evening. Nayarambalam natives Bindu, 44, and her son Alwin, 12, died, while Bindu’s husband Claison escaped with injuries.

