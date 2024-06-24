Two killed in road accident in Kochi

A woman and her son died after the scooter they were travelling in collided with an autorickshaw at North Paravur on June 23 (Sunday) evening. Nayarambalam natives Bindu, 44, and her son Alwin, 12, died, while Bindu’s husband Claison escaped with injuries.
A woman and her son died after the scooter they were travelling in collided with an autorickshaw at North Paravur on June 23 (Sunday) evening. Nayarambalam natives Bindu, 44, and her son Alwin, 12, died, while Bindu’s husband Claison escaped with injuries.