Two killed in road accident in Kochi
Two youngsters met with a tragic end after they rammed their motorcycle into a gas tanker at SN Junction at Thripunithura on Monday around 11.30 p.m.
The deceased were identified as Ashwin, 20, of Chottanikkara and Vaishak, 20, of Udayamperoor. They were riding triple, and another youth remains admitted in a hospital with injuries. The tanker was on its way after filling gas from the Irumpanam terminal.
