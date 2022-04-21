Two killed in road accident in Kochi
Two men were killed after their motorcycle rammed a truck laden with logs at Pulluvazhy near Perumbavoor late on Wednesday night.
The deceased were identified as Ajith 54, of Perumbavoor and Bimal, 47, of Kumaramangalam. The victims reportedly missed the parked truck and rammed it from behind around 11.25 p.m.
The Kuruppampady police have registered a case under IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and launched a probe.
